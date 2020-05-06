Businesses in Orleans Parish will be asked to document customer information upon reopening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced businesses will have to take down customers names and contact information as part of the city's "Safe Reopening" plan.
"There's definitely privacy concerns for our customers. We have no software developed to be able to keep all those records," Rouses Supermarkets CEO Donny Rouse said.
He says there's upwards of 18,000 patrons at their Rouses locations in New Orleans daily.
"We're not sure what the city plans to do with all that data and who's going to go through it and who's going to keep track of it either," Rouse said.
However, some customers say they're not too concerned about privacy.
"I've got Amazon Prime so everybody has my information for the most part, right?" Irvin Bell said.
He said he's ok with taking extra steps when going to businesses.
"I limit how much I go out. So I'm expecting to be out for as long as I need to be out to do what i have to do and to get back inside, so I'm patient," Bell said.
Some restaurant owners say they're worried the rules will further hurt their business.
"My biggest concern is people actually feeling that that's a little bit too invasive and not coming to restaurants in Orleans Parish or businesses in Orleans Parish because you have to sign in and give a bunch of information that they may not want to give," Katie's Restaurant Owner Scot Craig said.
He says they're already losing money by only offering take out.
"We're already struggling with losing business to jefferson parish right now because they have outdoor seating and we don't. So, I dont know. We have to abide by the laws, and that's what we'll do," Craig said.
The city sent out this statement when asked what information customers will need to provide, and how businesses will regulate: "The details are still being worked out regarding how contact tracing will be managed once we begin loosening stay home restrictions, but businesses will be expected to play a role and to have a plan in place to help track employees and clients in their space."
In the meantime, Rouse says employees are already faced with extra tasks like cleaning and stocking stores.
“We have great staffing in our stores right now, but we’re defintely going to need to come up with a different plan and hire additional people to keep track of that,” Rouse said.
