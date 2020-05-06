Cold front moves through bringing cool breeze, low humidity, lots of sun

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As a cold front crosses the area this morning, a cool breeze will deliver lower humidity, sunny skies, and cooler temperatures. This pleasant weather will continue into Thursday. Highs will only reach the upper 70s and low 80s.
We’ll see a brief warm-up on Friday with highs in the mid 80s and a bit more humidity. Friday evening and night, a line of showers and storms will cross the area associated with an even stronger cold front.
Highs will be in the 70s over the weekend with lows mostly in the 50s. Some 40s are possible north of the lake into Sunday morning. It will also be quite breezy this weekend with gusts frequently over 20 mph.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.