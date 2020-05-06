Local gym owner shares struggles during COVID-19 shutdown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On a normal day in May with beach season right around the corner, Westbank Athletic Club owner Bum Lee would be preparing for a gym full of members.
“We’d probably have 30 to 40 people outside," Lee said. "Maybe 50-60 people inside getting supplements, smoothies, just training as hard as they can getting ready for Memorial Day weekend.”
But on this day his gym is empty, just like it’s been everyday since mid-March when the COVID-19 shutdown went into effect. In that time span, his revenue went from all-time high to basically non-existent.
“To give you an idea, I don’t think we’ve ever grossed $36,000 in the month of January ever," Lee explained. "Half of the March we were open we may have done $21,000 in business and then we were going to hit a record. We were literally hitting record numbers and then now, it’s nothing.”
Unlike a restaurant business where curbside and to go orders least help bring some revenue, gym ownerd don’t have that option. Thus, people like Lee really have no choice but to simply wait it out, though he admits he’s running out of time to remain open.
“If we don’t open my May 15, I’m going to have to cut my losses. I’m just going to have to cut my losses,” Lee said. “We’re not a national chain, we don’t have some billionaire that backs us. We don’t have shareholders. This is just me.”
“I want my sons to run this later. I pay my dad rent in order for him to retire. There’s no exit strategy that’s clean.”
Lee has resorted to selling non-essential gym equipment to get by but that only lasts so long. He’s ready to open and willing to take any precaution necessary to do so.
“We could run an appointment book, we bought extra sanitizers, whatever they ask," Lee pleaded. "We could run the AC unit, open up the doors I’ve probably spent $1000 in fans just so we can get better ventilation in here. You got to give us some kind of guidance There’s no guidance, there’s no end date to it all. It’s like we’re just going to wait until the numbers go down. When’s that?”
It’s a question that many local gym owners hope to get answered very soon.
