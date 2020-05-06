LSU QB Commit Garrett Nussmeier has “always really loved LSU”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The momentum of LSU’s national championship has not been slowed on the recruiting trail by the Coronavirus pandemic as the coaching staff has capitalized on the down time to pursue prospects. That persistency paid off Monday with the commitment of Garrett Nussmeier, a quarterback from Texas whose father, Doug, played for the Saints.
“I think I’ve always really loved LSU," Garrett told ESPN Radio in Baton Rouge. "Growing up, I saw purple and gold. I refer to Louisiana as my home. I’ve seen purple and gold my whole lilfe. I think, in these last few months, I had a lot of thoughts and prayers and it really started to feel right and there weren’t a lot of reasons why LSU shouldn’t be the school.”
Doug Nussmeier has been coaching since his playing days ended so he has moved around plenty and built up many different connections in the coaching world, including some which helped Garrett feel more comfortable committing to LSU “I can confidently say that not only were they my first offer but they absolutely recruited me the hardest out of any coaching staff that throughout the entire process. They were extremely consistent. I’ve had many talks with Coach O, consistent talks, weekly. Coach Ensminger, we’ve been a relationship throughout the process. Recently, Coach Linehan coming in who was my offensive coordinator in college at the University of Idaho and is a good family friendly of ours. And always, I’ve known Coach Russ Callaway for a long time as well so just kind of a build up of things. I’ve built a great relationship with just about everybody in that building.”
Nussmeier is entering his senior season at Marcus High School in Flower Mounds, Texas where he led the Marauders to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Class 6A regional semifinals.
