Man in critical condition following Harvey shooting

Man in critical condition following Harvey shooting
JPSO reported the shooting around 2:45 p.m. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 6, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 2:57 PM

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Harvey that has left a man injured.

JPSO reported the shooting around 2:45 p.m.

Deputies responding to the scene in the 1000 block of Tenses Drive found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.