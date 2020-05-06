Man in critical condition following Harvey shooting

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Harvey that has left a man injured.
JPSO reported the shooting around 2:45 p.m.
Deputies responding to the scene in the 1000 block of Tenses Drive found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
