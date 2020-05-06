MISSING: Police search for Bogalusa man who disappeared

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Bogalusa Police Department is looking for a missing man. They have help from other law enforcement agencies, but want the public’s help as well.
Dominique Audrell James, 29, was last seen in Bogalusa on Saturday (May 2) around noon, and has not been seen or heard from since.
James was traveling in a white 2012 GMC Yukon Denali with LA Tag # C755106 towing a 5 X 8 lift gate utility trailer with LA Tag # L810719. James was believed to have been heading to an unknown location to pick up a four wheeler, police said.
Detectives with the Bogalusa Police Department are asking for any assistance from the public, in locating James or his vehicle.
If you have any knowledge of the whereabouts of Dominique James, or if you know where the vehicle may be, you may remain anonymous and contact the BPD at 985-732-6238, or you may contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-8111.
