Single-vehicle crash kills Mount Hermon man

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police says a Mount Hermon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday night.
Investigators say just before 11 p.m., 42-year-old Gabriel Varela was driving a Chevrolet Impala northbound on Lee Road near Narrow Road in Covington when for unknown reasons the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a culvert and then an embankment.
Varela, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
State Police believe that speed may have been a contributing factor in the crash. They also believe Varela was impaired at the time of the crash.
A toxicology test will be performed and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
