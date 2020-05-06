SJSO honors war veterans and healthcare workers

By Kendra Smith-Parks | May 6, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 6:50 PM

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office joined the Blue Angels as they honored veterans and healthcare workers.

The Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home lost many residents to COVID-19, so police units lined the parking lot to cheer up residents of the facilities.

20 police units flashed blue lights in the parking lot to pay tribute to the veterans in the facility and the healthcare workers taking care of them as the Blue Angels took flight overhead.

