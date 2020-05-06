Strong cold front coming Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The nice and cool weather will last through Thursday before a brief return to heat and humidity on Friday. This will be ahead of an even stronger cold front that arrives Friday night. Ahead of the front there is a chance for a few strong to possibly severe storms late Friday afternoon and evening.
It will be windy and much cooler on Saturday. Clouds could also help to hold temperatures in the lower 70s. Some sun though is expected.
Mornings will be chilly with 40s possible north of the lake. A strong lake wind will keep South Shore temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.
It stays mostly sunny and nice.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.