Taylor Morrison: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $31.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.
The home builder posted revenue of $1.35 billion in the period.
Taylor Morrison shares have declined 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 31% in the last 12 months.
