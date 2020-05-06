Walk-up testing sites in Jefferson Parish

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish, the City of Gretna and the City of Kenner will conduct mobile testing Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8 for COVID-19 at pop-up locations throughout the Parish.
Walk-up testing is available at these locations for anyone who wants to determine their COVID-19 status. Testing at these sites is also available to children, age 10 and older.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring a valid state ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or until all test kits have been utilized.
Both sites are walk-up and parking will be available. For the Gretna site, parking will be located in the Regular Baptist Church annex parking lots on Weyer St. between 6th St. and 5th St. Overflow parking will be reverted to the 2nd Parish Court lot between Derbigny and Huey P. Long, and 2nd St. and 3rd St.
For Kenner, parking will be available in the lot surrounding the Jefferson Parish Library.
