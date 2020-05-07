Accelerate Diagnostics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) _ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Tucson, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 39 cents per share.
The maker of systems that diagnose drug-resistant infections posted revenue of $2.3 million in the period.
Accelerate Diagnostics shares have fallen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.96, a drop of 50% in the last 12 months.
