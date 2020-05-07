Bruce: Another Great Day-Rain Returns Friday PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Another great day for your Thursday before a wetter change Friday evening.
Rain chances rise Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a stronger cold front. One or two storms may be strong to severe.
It will be windy and much cooler on Saturday. Clouds could also help to hold temperatures in the lower 70s. Some sun should still peek through in the afternoon.
Mornings will be chilly with 40s possible north of the lake. A strong lake wind will keep South Shore temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60.
Mother’s Day on Sunday and early next week look mostly sunny and nice.
