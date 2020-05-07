City Council to consider extending eviction moratorium

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Thursday, the New Orleans City Council will look into extending a moratorium that would keep residents from being evicted until late August.
The resolution would fall with the Federal CARES Act guidelines.
For many residents in New Orleans who may be out of work due to the COVID-19 virus, being able to pay rent is at least one burden that, for now, they won’t have to worry about as courts remain closed during the pandemic.
The City will look to fall in line with the Federal CARES Act which forbids property owners from filing an eviction, charging late fees, or issuing a notice to vacate for any reason until July 25. And with the 30 day period that comes with an eviction notice, that means no renters can officially be kicked out until August 24.
Right now, the CARES Act protects renters from being evicted from properties that take part in federal subsidy programs or those with federally backed mortgages.
According to the resolution that is currently on the docket, those requirements would cover the majority of renters in New Orleans and at least one third of renters in the state.
Some landlords say they don’t want to go through the costly process of evicting tenants and many have applied for forbearance on their mortgages which gives up to 180 days forgiveness, but it may not be enough.
“The landlords can not keep taking the hit,” says Tammy Esponge with the Apartment Association of New Orleans. “It’s more than just paying a mortgage. What about our property taxes, property insurance, the maintenance.”
The resolution also calls for Louisiana lawmakers to come up with ways to incentivize landlords to provide housing beyond the eviction deadlines by creating tax credit programs.
The New Orleans City Council meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.
