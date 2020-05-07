NOPD: 17-year-old arrested after allegedly robbing Domino’s Pizza at gun point

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after allegedly robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint on Wednesday, April 6.
The incident occurred at the Domino’s located in the 5700 block of Willow Street at around 11:05 p.m.
According to the initial police reports, a 34-year-old employee was getting out of his car when the man was approached by the juvenile. The juvenile pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money. The employee “threw cash for business” to the ground.
He then demanded the employee’s belongings. The employee complied and the juvenile fled.
According to an NOPD spokesperson, the juvenile is linked to other incidents as well.
Updates will be provided here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.