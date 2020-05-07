Jefferson Parish leaders urge businesses to prepare for reopening; new study on spreading of COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish leaders urge businesses to start preparing now for when businesses start to re-open.
This comes as a new study will soon be underway to determine how widespread is COVID-19 in the community and how many people have the antibodies to fight it.
Jefferson Parish leaders say the data is encouraging but the fight to stop the spread continues.
The parish president, Cynthia Lee Sheng says businesses need to start planning now how they'll reopen when the time comes.
As of May 1, restaurants were able to have outdoor seating and places of worship could do so outside.
At this time, Jefferson Parish is not requiring all businesses to keep track of its customers and contacts.
She says that's been going well, but she says when the governor announces a movement to phase one of reopening businesses need to be ready to protect their employees and their customers.
Testing is also extremely important.
So far, 28,000 people in Jefferson Parish have been tested and they are encouraging all residents to get tested now.
There's the Alario Center and now a mobile site that will be in Kenner tomorrow.
The Parish President is very excited about a new partnership with Ochsner to conduct a study on the prevalence of COVID-19. An antibody test that could determine immunity to the virus.
"Over the next week in Orleans and Jefferson Parish, we will test 2500 citizens representing both of these parishes. Those participates will represent a mini Orleans and Jefferson, so we encourage all residents of age, race, ethnicity to sign up today at test.org.”
“Many residents may have been infected but do not know due to the limited testing we had in march or they had not symptoms and didn’t seek care," Dr. Leo Seoane of Ochsner says the test will help to determine the true prevalence of the virus in our community and help state leaders allocate resources moving forward.
Ochsner's goal is to have 25,000 people tested by the end of next week and that data will be shared with the state.
Also, parish leaders pointed out this weekend is Mother’s Day and if you're making plans with your family. Remember the risks and be careful.
For more information on the study visit test.org.
