JPSO investigating homicide in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Marrero early Thursday morning.
According Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were called to the 1100 block of Martin Drive around 5:10 a.m. after a man was found lying in the roadway.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from several injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.
The homicide remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
