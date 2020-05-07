La. Dept. of Health: 30,652 cases of COVID-19, 2135 deaths reported

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Department of Health officials have been tracking the number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across Louisiana.
As of Thursday, May 7, LDH reported the following cases of COVID-19 statewide.
· 30,652 positive cases
· 2,135 deaths
· 1,432 patients in hospitals
· 189 patients on ventilators
· 20,316 recovered
More than 190,000 tests have been conducted by commercial labs and more than 8,900 tests have been completed by state labs.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates its website daily at noon.
In a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Edwards stated that the state is looking to hire a team of 700 people to expand the contact tracing of state’s COVID-19 patients.
As the end of the current stay-at home order draws near, Edwards says they are continuing to evaluate the current numbers to make a decision on the next steps for the state. The current stay-at-home order expires on May 15.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell emphasized that public health and safety will continue to drive the City’s response to COVID-19. With sustained low case numbers, ramped-up testing and other key milestones, the City may begin to ease restrictions in phases. This will be done gradually, intentionally, and based on data that weighs potential benefits against the threat to our community, especially to the most vulnerable residents.
Louisiana restaurants are adding outdoor tables in a tiny step toward normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants are now allowed to seat people outside, though without waiter service at the tables.
New Orleans restaurants can’t participate.
Three changes to the stay-at-home order went into effect on May 1:
- Outdoor sections of restaurants will be allowed to reopen. However, there will be no table service.
- While malls will remain closed, stores at those malls will be allowed to offer curbside retail.
- All workers who interact with the public must wear masks.
