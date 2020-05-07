MSY estimates years until airport traffic returns to pre-COVID levels

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - They thought they would fly into New Orleans for a wedding at the end of March, but then covid 19 complicated their international return trip home to England.
“We’ve been in a couple of Airbnb’s for the past six weeks… on those occasions when we were bold enough to make reservations those flights got canceled,” said Mark and Suzette Dawson.
The Dawsons are now waiting in the airport again, hoping newly booked flights will help them finally get back home.
“Can you say stressful? It’s been very difficult because we have things to do at home,” said Suzette.
People flying in and out of the airport is down almost 97 percent according to airport leaders, which means that flights have been dramatically reduced as well.
When the pandemic hit, the new MSY airport had only been open for about 4 months, but aviation director Kevin Dolliole says now it may take years until airport traffic's back to pre-covid levels.
“The newness of the facility has nothing to do with how you have to respond to a tragic situation of this nature,” said Dolliole.
With nearly $1 billion in mounting debt, Dolliole says they have kept employees at work whether it's at home or in physical rotation at the airport.
The $42.7 million dollars he says they are set to receive in federal funds are already earmarked for salaries, debt, and other significant operations like installing sanitary and social distancing measures within the terminal.
“You’ll see physical differences in the facility markings, in different places, boarding processes with airlines will be different as they work to not have the line of 50 folks crammed against each other boarding the aircraft, and spread their process out more,” said Dolliole.
While not yet required, the Dawsons say they're prepared to make their flight a safe one.
“We have our masks we have sanitary wipes we have gloves,” said Suzette.
The airport's concessions have also closed en masse. The union representing those workers say only about 15 of the 200 workers they represent are still actively working.
Many major airlines already announced mask requirements for passengers starting next week.
Airport leaders here say they plan to roll out an official social distancing plan for travelers in the coming weeks.
