Strong storm threat Friday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A very strong May cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms on Friday afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. The highest chances are north and west of the lake. Damaging winds and some hail are the main threats. Rainfall amounts do not look that high so flooding is not a concern.
The cold front will move through Friday evening dropping temperatures from the 80s to the 60s throughout the afternoon.
By Saturday morning it could be as cold as the upper 40s north of the lake in spots with all areas in the 50s. Temperatures will be near 60 on the south shore. Winds will gust over 30 mph early Saturday near the lake and coast.
Some clouds could linger on Saturday and highs will just barely get above 70 degrees, an unusually cool day for this time of the year.
