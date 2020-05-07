Task force settles on recommendations for La. legislature to help the economy amid the pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A task force of business leaders, an economist and others that is working to help the Louisiana legislature take steps to revive the economy has put together its first found of recommendations.
The goal is to help businesses closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic reopen with as few added headaches as possible.
Jason DeCuir is chairman of the La. Economic Recovery Task Force and discussed in general their recommendations following an hours-long meeting.
"For every business that actually closes down but doesn’t recover that’s only going to cause greater damage to the state budget,” DeCuir said.
DeCuir said safety for workers and customers is part of the task force’s recommendations.
"Yeah, we're talking about testing, we're also talking about telemedicine, we're also talking about making sure that they have the PPE gear that is required of them and so those are the types of things,” he said.
DeCuir was asked if recommendations include having businesses check the temperature of customers before they enter establishments.
"I did not see that as one of the immediate recommendations but I do know that there are a lot of things in there that they want to do in order to balance the health and safety of the customers as well as the employees,” DeCuir answered.
He said the legislature will have to vote on some of the task force’s suggestions.
"Yeah, many of them will. We are looking at resolutions which will have a temporary effect, impact, meaning it could be temporary suspending of burdensome regulations, or tax, or something of that nature,” DeCuir said.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ stay-at-home order runs through May 15.
GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana participated in the task force’s meeting.
"We can't let these dates slide anymore, we've got to start reopening our economy because for all the trillions of dollars that we've spent in Washington, which is unprecedented how much money that's gone out the door, both in spending bills and in the liquidity that the Federal Reserve has been putting out, there's only so much we can do,” said Rep. Scalise.
Restaurants say they are hurting in a big way due to the pandemic.
Stan Harris is President and CEO of the Louisiana Restaurant Association.
"These are cash flow businesses and when the cash flow stops without sales they can't survive,” Harris told the task force.
He said the federal government’s coronavirus-related Paycheck Protection Program or other loan programs may not be a good fit for all restaurant owners.
"When you talk about well, they’ve had PPP or they’ve had EIDL, they might be able to get main street lending, that’s presuming that they’re not already leveraged to the hilt,” Harris said.
DeCuir said businesses will need help they can access.
"And then the next phase of it is access to capital that’s going to be so critical, particularly to a lot of our small businesses who don’t have access to large lines of capital and other resources,” DeCuir said.
He said they hope to turn over a report containing the recommendations to legislative leaders before the week ends.
The task force’s work will continue beyond the legislative session to come up with longer-term recommendations.
