Teen injured in Terrebonne Parish shooting

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says a teen was injured after a shooting in Gray early Thursday morning.
Sheriff Jerry Larpenter says deputies responded to the 500 block of Linda Ann Avenue around 12:35 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene by EMS and later transported to an area hospital.
According to investigators, the teen was inside of a home with two others when he walked outside. After walking outside, he was shot.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact TPSO at (985) 876-2500 or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1(800) 743-7433.
