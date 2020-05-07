Terminates are coming out a little earlier this year; experts say what this season may look like

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - People across the metro area witnessed a strange site a little earlier than usual this week. Termites swarmed around lights marking what at least one expert says could be an active season.
It happened two nights ago people enjoying the outdoors saw termites swarming around lights outside of their homes, an early indication that an annual battle had begun.
“We had a significant swarm which means the termites are active right now,” Joe Martin, a termite expert with Terminix, said.
One swarm showed up in Slidell, one in Lakeview and this one in old Metairie.
“Which shows you have a mature colony around your house it’s the young kings and queens leaving them and what they’re looking for a suitable place to start a new colony,” Martin said.
The goal is to keep the termites from forming a colony inside your home where they could feast on structural wood framing.
Martin says there's a good way to check to see if you have any problems on your property.
“Maybe turn the lights on, walk around your house and let’s see where the termites are coming from,” Martin said.
If they're coming from a living or dead tree in your yard this termite expert says there's still reason to be concerned.
“Termites can forage up to a football field long,” Martin said.
Martin says if you want to protect yourself from Formosan termites you should keep the entire perimeter of your house visible and avoid stacking any wood or mulch near your home’s foundation
Martin says the early appearance of termites this year could be a sign of an active season.
