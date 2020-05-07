What you need to know about the Saints schedule release tonight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s time to get those calendars out Saints fans , a rite of spring is here, the NFL schedule will be released tonight.
So what do what we know so far about the big night?
The NFL will give us the Saints entire 16 game regular season schedule, and their preseason matchups.
The marquee games for the Saints in 2020 include a home contest with San Francisco 49′ers. Last season, the Niners won a shootout in the Dome, 48-46. An NFL source tells us this game will be on FOX 8 this fall.
New Orleans will play each team in the NFC South twice in a home-and-home contest. Which means the Panthers’ Teddy Bridgewater, and the Bucs’ Tom Brady will be in the Dome this season.
One of the two Brees-Brady duels will be televised by FOX 8.
The Black and Gold will also host: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Vikings ended the Saints 2019 season in the playoffs. When Minnesota comes calling in 2020, you can watch it on FOX 8.
The Saints road for matchups outside of the NFC South: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Philadelphia Eagles.
It’s also been previously reported the five international NFL games will be moved back to the states.
The season will end with Super Bowl 55 in Tampa Bay on February 7, 2021.
