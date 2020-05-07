WHO DAT: Saints fans react to release of 2020 schedule

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The very first game matches up two of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game.
Saints fans say they're looking forward to the season-- but this will be a different one as it's unsure whether fans will be able to watch from inside the dome during the pandemic.
Many springtime events were canceled due to the virus, the upcoming football season gives Saints fans something to look forward to.
"When the saints are doing well, everyone's happy. When I’m at work, in the streets, everyone's full of joy, so without them bringing that unity to the city, I feel like we'll just all stay in the dumps,” Saints fan Kennae said.
“They seem to have made some good trades and picked up some good people. I'm sorry to lose Bridgewater because he stepped in when we really needed him and he did an excellent job,” Saints fan Margaret Barone said.
While we don't yet what rooting for the Saints in the Superdome will look like this season, some say they'll enjoy watching from home just the same.
Fans say they're excited to see two future hall of fame quarterbacks match up--as the Saints host the Buccaneers in the season opener.
Later in the season, the saints will also face off against the 49ers in a home game after losing 48 to 46 last season.
You can watch the saints play the Buccaneers here on Fox 8 September 13.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.