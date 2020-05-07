WVUE FOX 8 awarded Facebook grant to support coronavirus coverage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - WVUE FOX 8 and three other Gray Television stations have been selected to receive a $100,000 grant from Facebook as part of its COVID-19 Local News Relief Grant.
“FOX 8 News is proud to be recognized for our efforts while providing incredibly important information to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said FOX 8 News Director Mikel Schaefer. “Gray Television has given unwavering support to serve our community and the Facebook grant is most appreciated as we continue to expand our coronavirus coverage.”
Grant recipients were selected through a process led by the Local Media Association (LMA) and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism and with significant contributions from the Institute for Nonprofit News (INN), Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), Local Media Consortium (LMC), and the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB).
FOX 8 is committed to serving our community during the coronavirus outbreak and this funding will help continue responding to immediate community needs.
Partnering with leading industry organizations like The Local Media Association and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism to move quickly, the Facebook Journalism Project has awarded more than 600 grants across the US and Canada since the pandemic began.
After receiving more than 2,000 applications for the COVID-19 Local News Relief Grant Program from newsrooms across every state in the US, all US territories and Washington, D.C., we are providing grants ranging from $25,000-$100,000 to help publishers continue serving communities during the coronavirus outbreak.
Facebook Journalism Project Local News Accelerator Program was launched in 2018 to support local news businesses in their transformation to reader revenue-driven business models, the Local News Accelerator program has grown to more than 600 participants from more than 100 newsrooms worldwide.
Find the other newsrooms that have been chosen at the link below: https://fb.me/COVID19-Relief-Fund-Recipients.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.