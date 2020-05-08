After Further Review: Five takes from Saints 2020 schedule

The Saints will once again be prime time television next season. They have four games scheduled under the lights. What struck me was how quick those prime time games will occur. All four will happen in the first nine weeks of the season. That includes a Monday night game in Las Vegas in week two and a Sunday night game in week three against Green Bay. Two weeks after, in week five, they’ll have a home Monday night game against the Chargers. In week nine, it’s Brees/ Brady round two on Sunday night.