After Further Review: Five takes from Saints 2020 schedule

Brees vs Brady season opener in Superdome
Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady. Season opener in the Superdome. Hello, 2020. The Saints will open the season with a bang against Tampa Bay. It’ll be interesting to see if at that time, fans will be allowed into stadiums.
Take two: Prime time players
The Saints will once again be prime time television next season. They have four games scheduled under the lights. What struck me was how quick those prime time games will occur. All four will happen in the first nine weeks of the season. That includes a Monday night game in Las Vegas in week two and a Sunday night game in week three against Green Bay. Two weeks after, in week five, they’ll have a home Monday night game against the Chargers. In week nine, it’s Brees/ Brady round two on Sunday night.
Take three: Merry Christmas
After Thanksgiving games in 2018 and 2019, the Saints will play on Christmas Day in 2020 against the Minnesota Vikings at home. What’s interesting is Christmas falls on a Friday this year. Ive always thought of Christmas day as more of an NBA holiday, but it looks like the NFL is getting in on the action this year.
Take four: Brutal back stretch
The Saints play three straight road games in weeks 12-14 at Denver, Atlanta and Philadelphia, respectively. Then, they return home to face the defending Super Bowl champs in week 15 followed by their Christmas Day matchup with the Vikings on a short week before closing out the season in Carolina.
On the surface, that looks like a very challenging finish to the season.
Take five: other observations
- There is no Thursday night game on the schedule this year for the Saints.
- The Saints only have five noon kickoffs in 2020.
- Based on what I’ve heard, there’s going to be plenty of black and gold in Las Vegas in week two when the Saints play the Raiders.
- Perspective is always needed when viewing a schedule. Circumstances/injures always change things. The schedule in May could look a whole lot different when games are actually played.
