Bruce: Rain And Storms Arrive Midday-Then Windy And Much Cooler Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A fast moving cold front will race by through the midday and early afternoon. There ia a level 2 out of 5 risk for the entire area. Gusty winds, hail are the primary threats through 4-5pm. A very strong May cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms this afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts do not look that high, so flooding is not a concern.