NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bruce: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Outlying Parishes Southwest Of New Orleans as a fast-moving cold front will race by through the area this afternoon and early evening. Parishes in the watch area include Lafourche, Terrebonne, St Charles, St John and St. James. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for the entire area. Gusty winds, hail are the primary threats through 4-7 pm.