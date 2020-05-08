NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Bruce: Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Outlying Parishes Southwest Of New Orleans as a fast-moving cold front will race by through the area this afternoon and early evening. Parishes in the watch area include Lafourche, Terrebonne, St Charles, St John and St. James. There is a level 2 out of 5 risk for the entire area. Gusty winds, hail are the primary threats through 4-7 pm.
As the cold front moves through during the evening hours, temperatures will drop quickly from the 80s to the 60s!
By Saturday morning it could be as cold as the upper 40s and low 50s north of the Lake. Temperatures will be near 60 on the south shore. Winds will gust over 30 mph early Saturday near the lake and coast.
Clouds will linger on Saturday helping to keep temperatures unusually cool for this time of year. Sunday looks nice with a cool start, mild afternoon, and more sunshine.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.