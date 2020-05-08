Healthcare and higher education funding dominate budget committee hearing at the State Capitol

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A key legislative committee on the budget spent hours hearing from the La. Department of Health and higher education leaders on Friday as state lawmakers work on a budget for the new fiscal year.
LDH officials told legislators that payments have been increased to nursing homes which have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
"They normally don't keep PPE on standby, they're having staffing issues, so we did do a $12 a day rate increase for them through the COVID period,” said Cindy Reeves, an undersecretary with LDH.
Next week the Revenue Estimating Conference is to give its official revenue forecast for state government, but it is already known that sales tax revenues have declined and the oil and gas industry is hard hit by low oil prices related to the global health crisis, so spending cuts are expected in state government.
"Right now with the pandemic I don't know that you really want to cut hospitals and you know, things like that, so we are going to work with the administration as best as we can to see if we can find other sources of federal dollars like the CARES Act and things like that, that may get us through,” said Reeves.
LDH’s proposed budget is $15.3 billion. Dr. Courtney Phillips, the new head of LDH says most of her agency’s budget is made up of federal funds.
"The $15.3 billion is comprised of several different funding sources. It includes $10.7 billion in federal funding, $1.9 billion in interagency transfers, statutory dedications and self-generated funds as well as $2.7 billion in state general funds,” said Phillips.
Reeves provided additional details.
"Of the $15 billion that the secretary referenced the majority of that funding is in our Medicaid Program, that's about $13.6, however, the remaining almost $2 billion is spread out over 19 other different agencies,” she said.
The health department currently has 70 contact tracers related to the pandemic, but it wants to grow that number to 700, in hopes of fighting the spread of the virus.
"Will they have to tell you everybody, will there be penalties if they don't?” asked Rep. Raymond Crews.
“We have not discussed any penalties for someone who does not wish to share that information. I think most people that have already participated in contact tracing, that's occurring today, so it won't be new, it'll be enhanced,” answered Phillips.
Higher education leaders also had a seat at the table during the hours-long House Appropriations Committee meeting. They urged lawmakers to make education funding a priority in the new budget.
"We want to work with you, partner with you to find solutions to the short term crisis, we want to implore you not to lose sight of the long term mission, we have got to advance the educational attainment of the citizens of Louisiana,” said Dr. Jim Henderson, President of the University of Louisiana System.
With soaring unemployment attributed to the virus, there are concerns some students will not be able to stay in school.
"Families are telling us they simply do not have the resources for their students to return to college,” said Dr. Ray Belton, President and Chancellor of Southern University.
Legislators must pass a budget by June 30 for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.