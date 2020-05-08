Lakeshore Dr. closed to vehicle traffic for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lakeshore Drive will be closed to vehicles from Friday at 6 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Vehicle traffic will be allowed Monday morning through Friday evening unless closures are required because of safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The closure will span from the Seabrook Bridge to 8000 Lakeshore Dr., between Canal Blvd. and West End.
Residents who live in the area will have access their property, as well as walkers, runners, and bicyclist.
