Ochsner searching for paticipants for COVID-19 antibody study

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Ochsner Health leaders are searching for some adults for a new COVID-19 study. They are hoping to detect anti-bodies in participants to see if they’ve ever contracted the virus.
Jefferson Parish leaders are continuing to do essential testing like we’ve never seen for months with a new mobile site being set up in Kenner Friday morning. But Ochsner Health now says it is also veering towards a new type of testing to get a better scope of the virus in our area.
So far, 28,000 people in Jefferson Parish have been tested and they are encouraging all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee-Sheng also announced a new partnership with Ochsner to conduct antibody tests on a small group of people.
The test would detect any anti-bodies in the person’s system to see if you have ever been exposed to the COVID-19 virus in the past.
Those people will be hand selected and represent a mini version of Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish.
Dr. Leo Swaney of Ochsner Health says the test will also help state leaders allocate resources moving forward.
Ochsner’s goal is to have 2500 people tested by the end of next week.
“As you may be aware, we can only put COVID-19 past us when our community reaches immunity or through the development of a vaccine,” says Dr. Swaney. “Many of out residents have been infected but do not know due to the limited testing we had in March or because they had no symptoms and didn’t receive critical care. This study will provide critical information and help us determine what is the true prevalence in our community.”
If you are interested in taking part int he anti-body study, you do not have to be showing symptoms. You just have to be a resident of Orleans or Jefferson Parish.
The first batch of testing for the study will take place this Saturday, May 9.
For more information, visit https://testnola.org/.
