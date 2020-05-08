Overtime Podcast #152 - Saints 2020 Schedule Analysis

“If everything doesn’t go your way through the first part of your schedule and those become must-win games when you’re at Denver, at Atlanta and then at Philly, then it can become a daunting task. I think the Saints do have the right guys in place in that when Drew Brees says they take it one game at a time, I truly believe him. We’ve seen this team win games that we gave them no shot in. We sat here last year and called weeks two through four or five a really tough gauntlet - at LA, then Seattle, coming back home for the Cowboys - they lost Drew Brees in that stretch and still did pretty darn well."