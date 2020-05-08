Overtime Podcast #152 - Saints 2020 Schedule Analysis

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints' 2020 schedule is out and features a few unique challenges, as well as some possible advantages. Chris Hagan, Sean Fazende and Juan Kincaid analyze all aspects of the slate.
Chris Hagan on the challenge of three consecutive road games:
“If everything doesn’t go your way through the first part of your schedule and those become must-win games when you’re at Denver, at Atlanta and then at Philly, then it can become a daunting task. I think the Saints do have the right guys in place in that when Drew Brees says they take it one game at a time, I truly believe him. We’ve seen this team win games that we gave them no shot in. We sat here last year and called weeks two through four or five a really tough gauntlet - at LA, then Seattle, coming back home for the Cowboys - they lost Drew Brees in that stretch and still did pretty darn well."
Sean Fazende on sneaky matchups to watch for:
“Don’t sleep on Atlanta because we saw what it did last year and the talent they have. They’ve had an incredibly bad string of injuries, the roster was decimated last season but that was a playoff roster last year. And I’ll throw a curveball at y’all, don’t sleep on the Denver Broncos - uncommon opponent and Drew Brees has never won there.”
Juan Kincaid on home games against elite quarterbacks:
“Usually a huge advantage for the Saints is home field but we have no idea how this is going to play out in regards to fans in the stands and if they don’t have fans in the Superdome, it’s a glorified scrimmage that counts in the standings. You don’t have that home field advantage at all. I don’t care how much noise you can pipe in.”
