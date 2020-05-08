RE-OPENED MISSISSIPPI RESTAURANTS PREPARE FOR BUSY WEEKEND

BAY ST. LOUIS, MI (WVUE) - It’s been a busy period for Mississippi restaurant owners and staff now into their second day of being open for business after a month and a half long hiatus. many are looking forward to a busy Mother’s Day, But things are quite a bit different under new rules.
At Cuz’s restaurant in Bay Saint Louis they measure things off, to make sure diners are at least 6 feet apart, And no one seems to mind.
“I really think people are ready to get out of the house. They are done with this whole quarantine stuff,” said server Ryan Scruggs.
The day is a special one for bride to be Lauren Carrubba who gets to celebrate her birthday with dinner out, but there is concern over a virus That continues to claim dozens of victims across the country.
“I’m a little nervous because my parents are a little bit older and having them being public makes me a little anxious but I am excited to businesses are open I think it will help our economy,” said Carrubba, of Long Beach.
Restaurants are limited to 50% capacity, staff greets customers in surgical masks and many have placed extra tables outside.
“Just the first floor, we’re doing open air dining we do have seating on the second and third for that right now they’re blocked off l. we’re gonna wait for phase 2,” said Dan Murphy, with ‘Dan-B’s’ restaurant in Bay St Louis.
Normally diners can come right into this restaurant but under the new not so normal they have to Endure a battery of questions before they’re given a seat.
The goal is to make sure that no one who enters a Mississippi restaurant has COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who has.
“Of course we had to disinfect everything and we went to half capacity to seat 40 people for the first day opening but it’s been great,” said Murphy.
Bride to be Lauren Carrubba has had to push back her November wedding date due to coronavirus.
“We are moving to next April or May we haven’t decided yet,” said Carrubba.
But at least this weekend she can dine in a restaurant with her mother as Mississippi restaurant owners prepare for one of the busiest days of the year. although, at reduced capacity.
Restaurants attached to Casinoes remain closed for now. The Mississippi casino industry is expected to remain shut down until at least memorial day
