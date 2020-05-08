Restaurants prepare for a busy Mother’s Day during COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Restaurant owners are very much looking forward to this weekend and the business they hope to generate. For a week now, restaurants in most areas, expect New Orleans, were allowed to have outside dining.
Many restaurants turned their parking lots into dining areas. Some places even added plants and tents to give it a real dining room feel. Customers seem to love it. Of course, the tables must be 10-feet apart. There’s no table side service and the employees must wear a mask, but restaurant owners say they’re happy to be open again.
Tommy Cvitanovich of Drago’s said his restaurant was down 80 percent in sales, but the outside dining is helping to make them whole again. The General Manager of El Paso’s said three days ago, they were back to 100 percent in sales. Many restaurant owners are now planning for this weekend for Mother’s Day.
Parish leaders are encouraging people to take their family out to eat, but they want you to do it in a responsible way and still follow the guidelines. Restaurant owners are also encouraging people to come out and support the local businesses so that the economy can bounce back.
"I’m going to have a special for mother’s day. Right now I’m thinking about two for one all day for the margarita’s. mothers love the margaritas,” says Judy Cabelan, the General Manager of El Paso’s in Metairie.
" We see that the weather is going to be fairly nice, so on this side of the parking lot we’ll have tables and chairs. Our Baton Rouge location, we are putting a tent in the parking lot so we’re thinking that we will get a decent amount of people that will come in, pick of their food and go sit outside,” says Tommy Cvitanovich of Drago’s Restaurant.
While restaurants are expecting to be busy this weekend, they say they’ll be ready. Restaurant owners says they’ve ordered extra supplies and food.
