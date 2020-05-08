Shelby: Storm Threat Later Today

A very strong May cold front will bring a chance for rain and storms this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong to severe. Damaging winds and some hail are the main threats, especially north and west of the Lake. Rainfall amounts do not look that high, so flooding is not a concern.
As the cold front moves through late in the afternoon and through the evening hours, temperatures will drop quickly from the 80s to the 60s!
By Saturday morning it could be as cold as the upper 40s and low 50s north of the Lake. Temperatures will be near 60 on the south shore. Winds will gust over 30 mph early Saturday near the lake and coast.
Clouds will linger on Saturday helping to keep temperatures unusually cool for this time of year. Sunday looks nice with a cool start, mild afternoon, and more sunshine.
