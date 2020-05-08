Strong cold front for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The weekend will begin much cooler as a strong cold front moves deep into the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will blow by much of the area on Saturday with more sun possible farther north. There may even by some spotty light rain mainly near the coast in the morning. Temperatures will struggle to reach 70 degrees. All in all a very unusually cool mid-May day for the area.
More sun is possible Sunday with dry, cool breezes continuing. The low humidity will stick around into early next week with lots sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures.
By late next week the humidity will really surge into the area and there will be a daily chance for some spotty storms. In short, an early summer weather pattern will take hold.
