Thibodaux man killed in single-vehicle crash

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that has left a Thibodaux man dead.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday on Choctaw Road just east of the Sixth Ward Middle School.
According to investigators, 23-year-old Brent Sauce was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Choctaw Rd. when for reasons unknown the vehicle crossed the center line and ran off the roadway after entering a right curve. The truck struck an embankment, overturned and struck a tree before coming to a rest.
Sauce, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is currently unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office will perform a toxicology test.
The crash remains under investigation.
