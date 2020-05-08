Slidell Police: 80-year old man shot with pellet gun during morning walk

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - An 80-year-old man was taking his daily morning walk on Friday, May 9 when he was shot.
The incident occurred near the intersection of Robert Boulevard and Fountain Drive at around 5 a.m.
The man felt a sharp pain in his back after being followed by a four-door sedan, believed to be a Toyota. The vehicle then sped off towards Gaude Boulevard, according to a report.
After calling the police, the man went to the hospital for treatment, because what is believed to be a pellet was still lodged in his back.
He is expected to have a full recovery.
The incident is still under investigation by the Slidell Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T.J. McNulty at tmcnulty@slidellpd.com, or you can leave a tip on the Slidell Police Department’s Facebook Page or website. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
