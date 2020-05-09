Inmate at St. Tammany Parish Jail Dies from apparent suicide

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -An inmate at the St. Tammany Parish Jail was found unresponsive by deputies after apparently strangling himself in his cell early Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.
A Lacombe man, 45, was found unresponsive at around 3:30 a.m. in the isolation cell where he was being held.
Jail staff began CPR and contacted medical personnel at the jail in addition to outside EMS. Life saving measures were unsuccessful.
The deceased was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will provide identification and a determination on the cause and manner of death.
He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail in November 2018, on drugs and weapons charges and was being held on a $109,500 bond.
