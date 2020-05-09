Mom beats COVID-19 in time for Mother’s Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tera Greene is the 350th COVID-19 survivor to be discharged from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital to date. Greene spent 47 days in the hospital, including 28 days on life support, after being admitted for breathing issues in March.
"Thank you Lord, thanks everybody for their prayers. They fought for me and I’m thankful for that,” Greene said.
Greene’s mother and brother were also hospitalized with the virus. Her mother, Fabiola Mills, died while receiving care.
“When I found out I lost my mom, I just knew I could not lose my sister because my sister is like another mom to me,” said Kermit Mills.
Kermit, Greene’s brother, who also recovered from the virus, is happy to have his sister back home in time to spend Mother’s Day together.
“You don’t know how serious it is until you go behind those walls and those doors in the hospital. We can never repay the nurses, the doctors, all the staff for what they have done for our family,” Kermit said.
“I don’t even know my story, but I know this story. This story is He let me walk out this door and that’s all that matters,” said Greene.
Greene says she’s hopeful her story will help encourage other families who are in the fight against COVID-19.
