Nicondra: Chilly Saturday, nice for Mother’s Day

A front moved through overnight Friday into Saturday putting a rewind in the forecast. Most woke to clouds, breezy and cool conditions with temperatures in the 60s right into the afternoon. Another disturbance pushes through the Gulf of Mexico just offshore keeping a slim chance for some showers and even storm or two. The rain chance is better the closer you get to the coast. All rain will be done by early Sunday and the sun should return allowing for a pleasant afternoon with highs back in the 70s. Temperatures will slowly climb through the week bringing in a muggy, summery feel so enjoy the break.