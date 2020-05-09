VIDEO: Lighting strike likely cause of Harvey house fire

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -A Friday night fire on the west bank destroyed a home in Harvey.
The blaze started around 8:30 p.m. at 1524 Estalote Ave.
Reports were called into dispatch of a possible lightning strike.
The first crews on the scene encountered heavy fire from the attic and immediately requested a second alarm.\
Due to the extreme blaze, firefighters had to do an exterior attack fir nearly 90 minutes.
It took approximately 20 firefighters from Harvey, David Crockett, and Terrytown about two hours total to fully extinguish the fire.
The structure was left uninhabitable.
All those inside escaped without injuries before fire.
One firefighter received a minor injury while picking up hose.
While there was a lightning storm in the area at the time of the incident, the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.