Zack: A cool breeze as clouds linger for today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A May cold front has swept through the area bringing with it much cooler weather and some breezy conditions.
Unfortunately this front has stalled right along the coast which will keep clouds around for much of the day today and even some light showers will be possible. The better rain chances on your Saturday will be in our coastal communities north to about the city. Highs for today will be held down in the 60s.
Now the second half of the weekend the weather looks to improve as the clouds move out bringing back that nice sunshine just in time for Mother’s Day. Don’t worry the pleasant, cool feel will stick around for Sunday and with the increase in sun highs will rebound nicely into the upper 70s.
Slowly going into the new week our temperatures will begin to moderate as the humidity doesn’t look to return until Tuesday or Wednesday. That will eventually lead us into our next rain chance coming for the second half of the week.
