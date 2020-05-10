Boil water advisory issued for Lafitte after car strikes fire hydrant

Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another. Or disinfect the water by thoroughly mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption.