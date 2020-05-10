Boil water advisory issued for Lafitte after car strikes fire hydrant

LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Water Dept. has issued a boil water advisory for Jean Lafitte Boulevard south of Marie Court as a precautionary measure due to the loss of pressure in the distribution system caused by a vehicle striking a fire hydrant.
This boil water advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Jefferson Parish Water Department or the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Bacteriological samples are being collected and analyzed from the distribution system to assure the water meets potable water standards. The results of those samples should be available by Monday afternoon
What should residents do?
All residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling or disinfecting it first or use bottled water. Boiled, disinfected, or bottled water should be used before drinking, ice making, brushing teeth, washing dishes and in food preparation until further notice.
Boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a bottle or pouring it from one container to another. Or disinfect the water by thoroughly mixing 1/8 teaspoon of unscented, liquid chlorine laundry bleach with one gallon of water and letting it stand for at least 30 minutes prior to consumption.
People with severely compromised immune systems, infants and some elderly may be at increased risk and should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.
