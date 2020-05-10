Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have cut three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. Warford's three-year run as a Saints starter was cast into doubt by the club’s decision to select interior lineman Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the recent NFL draft only one year after using a second-round pick on interior lineman Erik McCoy. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Friday announced the decision to cut Warford. The seven-year veteran out of Kentucky started all 44 games in which he played for New Orleans since signing a four-year contract worth $34 million in 2017.