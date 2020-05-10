Hundreds attend Sunday service in parking lot of St. Catherine of Siena

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Area churches started welcoming parishoners back Mother’s Day morning, but with a much different look.
St. Catherine of Siena welcomed hundreds to it’s parking lot to celebrate mass and Mother’s Day.
Trading their Sunday bests for shorts, hats, and sunglasses, nearly 500 parishoners from St. Catherine of Siena packed into the parking lot, socially distant of course, for their first mass in weeks.
“I think everybody was looking forward to coming back to church and having the fellowship with everybody; especially on Mother’s Day,” said parishoner Wally Pontiff.
Children lined up before mass, flowers in hands, to honor mom.
For folks in the makeshift pews of folding and camping chairs, many couldn’t wait to get back church, even if things are different.
“We’re very proud to be here with our family and friends and with the priest and the community celebrating this in the time of the Coronavirus. Everybody is going to be socially distanced apart. We have a very large area, hopefully we have several hundred people here today,” said parishoner George Comeaux.
While that number may cause some folks pause as the stay-home order remains in effect, Father Tim Hedrick says St. Catherine is following every protocol to keep everyone safe.
“We followed the governor’s order and the state fire marshals guidelines, and basically they said we could have an unlimited number of people as long as every household is six feet apart from other household. So what we did was mark out some aisles with some cones and rows for chairs, and people have to set up their own chairs six feet apart,” said Fr. Hendrick.
As many are finally able to experience mass in person, Father Tim knows the work they’ve done to make this possible will move so many eager to reconnect with their faith.
“People have been crying with tears in their eyes to be able to come back to church. I’s been eight weeks since people have been able to come to church, so they’re thrilled even if it’s outdoors,” Father Hendrick said.
