Nicondra: Perfect Mother’s Day weather, but moisture and heat increase through the week

It’s tough to get a more perfect weather day around here especially into May. Mother’s day turned out splendid with tons of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. While many still reached the 80 degree mark the low humidity made it quite delightful. Enjoy the break while you can as Monday moisture builds back in from the Gulf of Mexico. We will see a gradual increase in heat and humidity with a distictly more summer feel to the air by next weekend. Rain chances increase each day as well starting on Wednesday.