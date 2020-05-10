One for the Ages, a new SEC documentary on LSU Football’s historic season

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy after his Tigers defeated Clemson, 42-25, on Jan. 13, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman | May 10, 2020 at 10:03 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 11:34 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the LSU football team’s historic run to the 2019 National Championship, the SEC Network will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the Bayou Bengals and Joe Burrow’s Heisman Trophy season.

The one-hour documentary, titled “One for the Ages,” is set to premiere Wednesday on the SEC Network.

There will be a replaying of LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson following the documentary.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow went 31 of 49, throwing for 463 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown in the first quarter.

Burrow was named the game’s offensive MVP and LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was named defensive MVP.

