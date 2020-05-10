Zack: A Mother’s Day beauty as sunny skies return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mother’s Day 2020 will be about as good as the weather can get for this time of year as sunny skies return to the forecast and the mild, dry conditions remain in place.
Now we are starting the day with some clouds but those clouds will quickly dissipate leading us into a sunny and nice afternoon. Highs today will rebound after an unseasonably cool start to the weekend. Expect a return to the upper 70s this afternoon which will still be quite pleasant for the middle of May.
The nice, dry conditions stick around as we go back to work on Monday before that transition to more humidity and warmer temperatures begins on Tuesday. Eventually we do bring rain chances back into the forecast for Wednesday onward through the end of the week. It’s hard to commit to one day having better rain chances over another right now.
It almost sounds like summer may be getting near with a spotty storm chance each and every day with highs in the upper 80s.
